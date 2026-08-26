Seaver King, Luis Perales Might Force Nationals' Hand With Their Latest Accolade

With just six days remaining until Major League Baseball expands rosters from 26 men to 28, the Washington Nationals have some tough decisions to make before Sept. 1 arrives.

Seaver King, the team's No. 4-ranked prospect who is also considered No. 71 overall, has been sensational this season. That initially resulted in his promotion from Double-A to Triple-A, which would have been a great story in and of itself based on how he performed last year. But he has torn it up with Rochester and is pushing for a callup to The Show despite the organization being "reluctant" to do so.

Luis Perales, the right-handed pitcher who was acquired in a prospect-for-prospect trade this past winter, has gotten better over the course of the season. And after he's moved into the bullpen, he has made his own case for a promotion for his MLB debut, as well.

Seaver King, Luis Perales Make Prospect Team of the Week

Washington Nationals prospect Luis Perales | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only thing that duo can do is put pressure on the decision makers to give them their opportunity in the bigs, and that is exactly what King and Perales continue to do every time they step on the field.

Both players were named to MLB's "Prospect Team of the Week" for what they did from Aug. 17-23.

King made the team at shortstop after he slashed .440/.548/1.000. Four of his 11 hits were home runs, and he also added a triple with 10 RBIs. King struck out 10 times compared to drawing six walks across six games, and he stole three bases, as well.

The 23-year-old continues to impress this season after he had a disappointing year in 2025. Ever since he went to the Arizona Fall League and had a conversation with current AL Rookie of the Year favorite Kevin McGonigle about hitting, King has been on a tear. And with the Nationals wanting to see CJ Abrams at second base before the end of the season, the ascending top prospect might just force his way to The Show this year.

As for Perales, he was one of three pitchers around the minor leagues who made the Prospect Team of the Week. He only made two appearances -- both out of the bullpen -- but they were dominant showings with no runs or hits allowed across four innings with seven strikeouts and just one walk.

In fact, his last three outings with Triple-A Rochester have come as a reliever, which makes it seem like Washington is prepping him for that role if they do call him up to the bigs.

What the Nationals ultimately decide to do when it comes to King and Perales this season will be something to keep an eye on, as both players are making it hard for the front office to keep them down in the minors for the rest of the year.