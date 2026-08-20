Seaver King Is Putting Tons of Pressure on Nationals to Call Him Up

One of the biggest storylines coming down the final stretches of the 2026 season for the Washington Nationals is whether or not they are going to call up Seaver King.

The Nationals are reportedly "reluctant" to promote the star prospect for his MLB debut. They would prefer for him to get more reps down with Triple-A Rochester, as he has played less than 50 games at that level at the time of writing. The organization believes that would be best for his long-term development so he can reach his lofty projected ceiling as a former No. 10 overall draft pick.

However, King is making it hard for the Nationals to keep him on the farm. He has been red-hot at the plate since coming back from injury, and with rosters set to expand on Sept. 1, he is putting tons of pressure on the front office when it comes to their current mindset.

Seaver King Has Continued to Dominate at Triple-A

Washington Nationals prospect Seaver King | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 23-year-old was activated off the injured list on July 30 following an oblique strain. Since that point, he's slashed .375/.467/.719 entering Thursday's contest. During that span, King has also hit six homers, including a blast in three consecutive games.

For the season, King has a slash line of .308/.382/.533 through 49 contests with Rochester. He's also hit 11 total home runs with 21 extra-base hits and 35 RBIs. Those numbers from anyone are enough to turn heads. But when it comes from a prospect who is ranked No. 4 in an organization's pipeline, that is hard to ignore.

King didn't immediately tear up Triple-A, though. When he first arrived, some of his previous bad habits -- poor swing decisions and chasing pitches out of the zone -- popped back up. That's one of the reasons why Washington is hesitant to move him up to The Show, especially with how little professional experience he has.

But if King continues to perform in this fashion, it's going to be difficult to keep him down in the minors no matter how badly the front office might want to take that approach. FanGraphs gives the Nationals a 0.3% chance to make the playoffs, so every decision that's made for the rest of this season should be focused on the future.

Washington might ultimately stick with their assessment that King needs more time in Triple-A, regardless of what he does on the field. However, King is making that decision more and more difficult with each passing day, and that's a great sign for his future and what the big league squad could be getting when he eventually does arrive for his MLB debut.