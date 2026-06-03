'Some Appetite for Risk' Could Result in Nationals Drafting This Type of Player

With almost a month until the 2026 MLB Draft gets underway, it's still not quite clear who the Washington Nationals are going to take at pick No. 11.

Of course, who they are able to select will be predicated on what the teams ahead of them do, but with a new front office in place that hasn't run their own draft by themselves, there isn't a ton of history to look back upon when it comes to what type of player president of baseball operations Paul Toboni might target this year.

Because of that, Toboni's past experience with the Boston Red Sox has been sifted through ahead of this draft. And that's why Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (subscription required) thinks the Nationals could decide to draft another high school star with their first-round pick.

Jared Grindlinger Mocked to Nationals at Pick No. 11

Two dark blue Washington Nationals hats on top of black mitts | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time that two-way prep player Jared Grindlinger has been linked to Washington. The California product is a left-handed pitcher and outfielder who is 17 years old after reclassifying from the 2027 class to this 2026 one.

On the surface, there's a lot of risk involved if the Nationals do decide to go down that route. But McDaniel believes that won't sway Toboni and his front office away from making that type of pick since their history with the Red Sox could cause them to lean into that type of gamble.

"There seems to be some appetite for risk (i.e. high school, big power or big raw stuff) with a lean toward position players based largely on what this scouting group did when they were working for the Red Sox," McDaniel wrote.

With two mock drafts now having Washington selecting Grindlinger with their first-round pick, he is a name to circle when it comes to who the Nationals might select on July 11.

Other Familiar Names Predicted To Be Selected Around Nationals Pick

University of Florida pitcher Liam Peterson | Cyndi Chambers/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other things to keep an eye on as the MLB draft gets closer to arriving is where other prospects previously connected to the Nationals are expected to be selected.

Right now, it seems like UC Santa Barbara pitcher Jackson Flora is a lock to be gone by the time Washington picks, as the right-hander has been sensational this season. Prep left-handed pitcher Gio Rojas also appears like he'd be a longshot to fall to the Nationals at No. 11, which is notable since those two are considered the two best pitching prospects in this class.

However, McDaniel has University of Florida right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson getting drafted by the Colorado Rockies at No. 10 and Texas A&M shortstop Chris Hacopian going one pick after Washington to the Los Angeles Angels at No. 12.

Both of them have been linked to the Nationals at one time or another, so there's a chance Washington might have to choose between Grindlinger, Peterson and Hacopian if the board falls that way on draft night. But based on Toboni's previous history within Boston's organization, it seems like he might go with the riskier option and select Grindlinger if all three of those prospects are available.