Two Top 30 Nationals Prospects Get Selected to All-Star Futures Game

What's been going on in the Washington Nationals' farm system this year has been encouraging.

Not only have multiple top prospects drafted by the previous regime had breakout seasons, but all of the healthy prospects the Nationals acquired from the Texas Rangers in exchange for MacKenzie Gore this past winter look like they could be difference makers for this franchise at some point.

Now, two of Washington's most notable top 30 guys -- shortstop Eli Willits and right-handed pitcher Miguel Sime Jr. -- have been selected to the 2026 All-Star Futures Game, as MLB.com revealed the roster that features 50 total players where 38 of them are on the MLB Pipeline Top 100 list. The Nationals are one of 20 teams that had multiple top prospects get selected for this event.

The game will be played at noon ET on July 12 at Citizens Bank Park, and it will air exclusively on NBC.

Eli Willits Has Fully Announced Himself as Top Prospect

Washington Nationals prospect Eli Willits | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 18-year-old has been sensational in his first full season of professional baseball. After slashing .300/.418/.500 across 47 games with Single-A Fredericksburg, the Nationals decided to promote him to High-A Wilmington. There, Willits has flashed some real pop, as he's hit six home runs across 16 games to go along with a .246/.418/.590 slash line that gives him 12 longballs on the year with 50 RBIs and an OPS of .940.

Washington looks to have a real future superstar on their hands. He's now ranked No. 3 in the entire sport by MLB Pipeline, and based on the power he's shown this season, he now appears to be a true five-tool player with his elite hit tool, fielding ability, speed and strong arm already in place.

Miguel Sime Jr. Continues His Ascent as Breakout Pitching Prospect

Wilmington Blue Rocks logo | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for Sime, the 2025 fourth-round pick has flashed electric stuff throughout this campaign. Known for having a triple-digit fastball coming up the prep ranks, the 19-year-old has been flat-out dominant this season with a cumulative ERA of 3.71 and 81 strikeouts across 15 starts and 43 2/3 innings at the Single-A and High-A levels. But there is some serious relief risk when it comes to Sime, as he has also walked 41 batters and has trouble with his command.

Still, it's been an incredible start to Sime's professional career. And with him getting selected to the 2026 All-Star Futures Game, it's clear that the sky is the limit for what he might accomplish going forward.