Under-the-Radar Prospect From Jose A. Ferrer Trade Has Quickly Climbed Up Pipeline

On Dec. 6 of last year, the Washington Nationals made a head-turning move when they shipped out their rising star reliever Jose A. Ferrer to the Seattle Mariners.

It was the first substantial trade made by president of baseball operations Paul Toboni, and it netted them an elite catching prospect in Harry Ford and right-handed pitching prospect Isaac Lyon. Of course, the most attention was given to Ford. Seen as one of the best young players in the sport, it seemed like the Nationals had added the catcher of their future in that deal.

That could still be the case, but it's been a slow burn for Ford with Triple-A Rochester. Meanwhile, Lyon -- who was the forgotten piece of that return package -- has been rapidly climbing up Washington's pipeline this season.

Isaac Lyon Has Been Promoted Twice This Year

Washington Nationals prospect Isaac Lyon | Sean Ellertson / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lyon was a 10th-round pick by the Mariners in 2025. He only appeared in four games at the Single-A level last year and posted an ERA of 7.30 across those four starts and 12 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed 16 hits -- four of them home runs -- and had 15 strikeouts to three walks.

The Nationals decided to start him with Single-A Fredericksburg at the beginning of this season, but they used him out of the bullpen at that level. Across his three outings, he posted an ERA of 3.38 with six strikeouts and two walks in eight innings pitched. That performance caused the organization to send him up to High-A Wilmington.

There, the 22-year-old was even better. Used as a starter, he had an ERA of 1.33 across six starts. He also struck out 22 batters and walked nine over 20 1/3, which caused Washington to challenge him even further by promoting him to Double-A Harrisburg on May 26. At that level, he's run into a bit of a wall, as he has an ERA of 7.71 through two starts. But based on his rapid climb this season, he is now firmly someone to keep an eye on going forward.

Nationals Deciding Whether He's a Starter or Reliever

Dark blue Washington Nationals hat on top of a brown mitt | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Per Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required), the Nationals are still trying to decide whether they are going to utilize Lyon as a starter or a reliever.

"Before the trade, he could manipulate the baseball as well as anyone in the organization but averaged 90.6 on his heater. He is now sitting 92.5 mph. Given his productivity with an extreme East-to-West profile, the organization is trying to figure out whether Lyon is a starter or a reliever," the insider reported.

That could be the reason for his rapid promotion beyond the success he had at High-A. By seeing how his stuff plays against Double-A competition, that might help the organization decide if he can continue as a starter or if he should move into the bullpen.

Regardless of how it turns out, the seemingly forgotten piece of the Ferrer return package has quietly been impressive on Washington's farm. And before long, he could be a contributor for the major league squad.