Washington Nationals Catcher Listed as Potential Trade Target for Tampa Bay Rays
When the Washington Nationals decided it was time to trade starting pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner ahead of the deadline in 2021, they agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In return for the two superstars, the Nationals received a sizable prospect package of starting pitcher Josiah Gray, right-handed pitcher Gerardo Carrillo, outfielder Donovan Casey and catcher Keibert Ruiz.
There were some high hopes for Gray and Ruiz, two highly touted prospects, but things have not panned out as well as Washington had hoped.
Gray looked on his way to realizing his potential in 2023 when he was named an All-Star. But, his career has been set back by Tommy John surgery, last making a Major League appearance on April 4, 2024.
Ruiz has been able to stay healthy and in the lineup, but he has not lived up to the lefty expectations as one of the top prospects in baseball from 2018-22.
He reached as high as No. 11 in Baseball America’s rankings, but his production in the Big Leagues has waned with each passing year.
The 2021 season was the last time he produced above league-average at the plate with an OPS+ of 103. Since that year, he has produced numbers of 94, 98 and 74.
Ruiz looked to have turned a corner at the start of 2025 with some incredible production, but he has since gone quiet with a 76 OPS+.
His slash line of .250/.287/.325 leaves a lot to be desired, hitting only two home runs and 10 doubles with 22 RBI.
Another concerning development is his defensive production, which has decreased along with his production at the plate.
He has currently allowed the most stolen bases in the National League with 42. Two years ago, he surrendered the most stolen bases in baseball with 119, turning into a below-average performer when it comes to throwing out attempted base stealers.
Already signed to an extension and under contract through at least 2030, a change of scenery could do him some good.
Which teams could show interest in him?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has listed him as a potential trade target for the Tampa Bay Rays this year.
The American League East contenders could use some catching help. As cap-conscious as any franchise in the league, landing a player who is going to earn under $10 million every year through 2030 makes him an ideal target.
Unless he really turned things around and became an All-Star level performer, the Rays would be able to get out of the last $26 million, with team options worth $12 million and $14 million in 2031 and 2032.
Given his struggles, if the Nationals receive an offer with anything of value from Tampa Bay or another franchise, they should strongly consider pulling the trigger.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.