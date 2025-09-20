Nick Castellanos Harshly Criticizes Manager Rob Thomson After Phillies' Win
The relationship between Phillies manager Rob Thomson and outfielder Nick Castellanos doesn't appear to be in a great spot heading into the final stretch of the season.
Castellanos, who once started 236 straight games for Philadelphia, has seen his role diminish into more of a platoon player workload in August and September. Castellanos has started just seven of the Phillies' 17 games this month. But he had a big night Friday, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a two-run homer—his 250th career dinger—in Philadelphia's 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Despite the victory, Castellanos sounded off about Thompson in the cluhouse after the game.
"I don't really talk to Rob all that often. I play whenever he tells me to play," Castellanos said. "And I sit whenever he tells me to sit... Communication over the years has been questionable, at least in my experience. But also, I grew up communicating with someone like my father, which is very blunt, direct and consistent."
The issues between Castellanos and Thomson have been bubbling all season long. Back in June, Castellanos was lifted for a defensive replacement in the ninth inning of the Phillies' 5–2 win over the Marlins. The following day, Castellanos was benched for making an "inappropriate comment" to Thomson, marking an end to his 236-game starting streak.
Castellanos and Philadelphia will return to the field Saturday night to continue their series against the Arizona at Chase Field.