Orioles' Heston Kjerstad on Concussion IL After HBP That Sparked Brawl With Yankees
Benches cleared during the Baltimore Orioles' clash against the New York Yankees on Friday night after Heston Kjerstad was hit in the head by an errant sinker from closer Clay Holmes in the bottom of the ninth inning.
On Saturday, Kjerstad, who was removed from the game and pinch run for by Austin Hays, was scratched from the lineup. Hays took his spot in the batting order, and the Orioles later announced that the rookie outfielder had been placed on the 7-day concussion IL.
Kjerstad was reportedly expected to suit up on Saturday but wasn't feeling 100% during his pre-game routine. As such, the team opted to scratch him and place him on the 7-day IL. Kjerstad will first be eligible to return to the fold next Saturday, after the All-Star break, when Baltimore takes on the Texas Rangers.
In a corresponding roster move, outfielder Kyle Stowers was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.
After the incident on Friday night, which sparked a benches-clearing confrontation between the AL East rivals, Holmes maintained that the pitch had gotten away from him. He clarified that he'd never intentionally throw at a batter's head and said he hoped Kjerstad was O.K.
Kjerstad, 25, has impressed since returning to MLB this season after a brief stint late in 2023. In 21 games, he's slashing .314/.417/.529 with three home runs and 12 RBI.