Baltimore Orioles Skipper Shares What Made Him Charge Yankees' Dugout
Benches cleared in the 9th inning of the Baltimore Orioles' 4-1 loss against the New York Yankees on Friday night after Heston Kjerstad was hit in the head by Clay Holmes.
The Orioles have hit Yankees players in the past, and New York has done the same. While it doesn't seem intentional, given the situation, especially hitting someone in the head, it makes perfect sense why manager Brandon Hyde reacted the way he did when he charged at the opposing dugout.
The Yankees entered Friday on a 6-17 stretch and are now behind in the American League East. For a team that needed a win like none other, it wouldn't make sense to hit someone. It was a 0-2 count and in the rain.
Accidents happen, but who knows?
Even if Hyde believed deep down that it wasn't on purpose, Baltimore has been struggling in recent weeks. At the very least, his response was a way to fire up his guys.
Kjerstad underwent tests last night, and Hyde is hoping he'll be fine, but it was a scary moment nonetheless.
The Orioles skipper spoke to reporters after the game, revealing why he started a bench-clearing altercation. Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reported the following from Hyde.
"It's an emotional time at that time. I got my guy who just got hit right in the ear. I'm upset & then I see their dugout. They're waving at me & yelling at me, so I just didn't appreciate it at the time."
Emotions are high and superstar Aaron Judge understands that.
"Well, there's been some balls back and forth hitting guys, I think, throughout the season playing with the Orioles. I think the tension just kind of rose there in a situation where they're down in a game and got a little heated."
When asked if Judge thought if it'd carry over into Saturday's contest and the remainder of the season, he didn't think that'd be the case.
"I don't think so. This is a divisional rival. This is big games coming up. We got bigger things to focus on than that kind of stuff."
Hopefully that's how it plays out and no one on either side has to be worried about being injured.
It'll be interesting to see if Baltimore comes back at one of New York's hitters on Saturday, as that'd clearly be intentional. Only one game ahead in the American League East standings, the Orioles need to find a way to win the ball game instead of hitting guys.