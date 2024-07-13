Baltimore Orioles Star Plunked in Head Causing Benches to Clear Against Yankees
Things have not been cordial between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees this season.
The two teams who are right in the mix to win the American League East division have developed a rivalry that has stemmed from a multitude of things.
Earlier in the year when these two teams faced off, the Yankees were vocal about not liking how the Orioles pitching staff approaches things after Aaron Judge was hit. That was followed up by New York hitting Baltimore players throughout the rest of that series.
On Friday night, in the opener of this three-game slate before the All-Star break, tensions boiled over when the benches finally cleared after Orioles star prospect Heston Kjerstad was incidentally hit in the head with a pitch from Clay Holmes.
Following the training staff coming out to make sure the outfielder was OK, manager Brandon Hyde was hovering around home plate.
Then, he threw Kjerstad's helmet that he had in his hands to the side and started pointing into the Yankees' dugout.
Something clearly set him off.
Whether it was a player or opposing coach saying something he didn't like, or making some sort of hand gesture to incite him is unknown, but whatever it was made Baltimore's skipper incensed.
Bodies started pouring out from each dugout, resulting in a scrum around home plate that was full of pushing and shoving.
Luckily, there were no punches thrown.
There has been no information released at the time of writing about why Hyde was so angry, but whatever happened was enough to cause him to react the way he did.
Kjerstad appeared to be OK following getting hit in his batting helmet as he walked off the field under his own power surrounded by members of the training staff. They will likely have him undergo some tests to see if he has any concussion-like symptoms.
The Orioles will play the Yankees in two more contests which could lead to even more fireworks.