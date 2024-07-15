Jackson Holliday’s Brother Shines In High School Home Run Derby
ARLINGTON, Texas — At this point, the words “Jackson Holliday” and “No. 1 MLB prospect” are synonymous. It’s been that way for more than a year, even as Holliday’s first MLB stint with the Baltimore Orioles didn’t go as he had hoped.
Could the same, one day, be said for his younger brother, Ethan?
While the focus on Saturday was on the MLB Futures Game at Globe Life Field, in the late morning eight high school hitters took the field for the High School Home Run Derby. Ethan Holliday was one of them.
He and the rest of the hitters wore jersey specific to their home run derby. But each of them wore a Texas Rangers City Connect hat during the contest.
Consider it a taste of what could be to come for him.
“That was cool,” he said. “Those hats are pretty awesome.”
Holliday found out a couple of months ago he would get to participate. He ended up finishing third. It wasn’t the result he wanted but it was an experience he’ll remember.
“This is an experience I’m never going to forget,” he said.
The focus in Baltimore is on his brother. Jackson Holliday made his MLB debut earlier this year and it was rough. He batted just .059 in April and was sent back to Triple-A Norfolk to continue to work on hitting better against left-handers. Back with the Tides, he’s batting more like he was before the call-up.
Baseball’s No. 1 prospect is hitting .273 with eight home runs and 31 RBI as the Major League All-Star break begins.
The brothers talk all the time, Ethan said, and he’s encouraged not just by his older brother’s play but his mindset amid the demotion.
“We’re really proud of how he’s handled it,” he said. “Obviously it’s not the result he wanted. But he’s handled it great. … He’s going to have his head down and work through it. I’m really proud of him.”
Ethan may be on a similar path to Jackson. He’s preparing for a summer of travel ball, followed by his senior year at Stillwater (Okla.) High School. Like his brother, he’s committed to playing for his uncle, Oklahoma State coach Josh Holliday.
That is, if he gets to college. Jackson was the Orioles’ first-round pick, No. 1 overall, in 2022. It’s possible that Ethan follows a similar path.
He says he’s not thinking about it at the moment.
“If the opportunity comes up and pro ball is the answer, I’ll do that,” he said. “And if not, I’ll go to college and enjoy trying to win a championship. Watching my older brother I just learned to enjoy the moment.”