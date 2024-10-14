3 Reasons Why Baltimore Orioles Should Trade for Garrett Crochet
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into the offseason with the hopes of improving the team this winter.
It was another successful season for the Orioles, as they made the postseason in 2024. However, their playoff run was short-lived, as they lost in two games to the Kansas City Royals.
While Baltimore was one of the best teams in baseball in the first half of the season, they were pretty pedestrian in the second half, as injuries to their pitching staff and slumps in their lineup held them back.
Even though the Orioles might have been eliminated from the playoffs earlier than they would have liked, this is still a team that has a big window of opportunity to contend. However, they could use some help.
One player who could be a great addition for them in a potential trade is left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox. Crochet was a frequently mentioned player to be traded at the MLB Trade Deadline, and he surely will be talked about a lot this winter.
For Baltimore, here are three reasons why they should trade for the talented lefty.
Franchise Has the Assets
When trying to pull off a big trade like the one for Crochet, a franchise has to have the young assets that the other team would desire. The White Sox are going to have a lengthy rebuild and prospects back for the southpaw is what they will desire.
The Orioles have a very talented and deep farm system with plenty of players that could help get a deal done. While Jackson Holliday is likely untouchable, a player like Coby Mayo could be a centerpiece in a deal.
Insurance for Burnes
With their ace Corbin Burnes being a free agent this winter, there is no guarantee that he will come back to Baltimore. Burnes is going to be one of the highest paid pitchers on the market this offseason, and losing him would be a crippling blow for the franchise.
However, making a move for Crochet not only gives them insurance if they lose their ace, but they could also establish a great duo at the top of the rotation if they bring him back. Since the organization can't predict free agency, taking matters into their own hands would be wise.
Fits Timeline Well
Even though Baltimore has made the playoffs for a couple of straight seasons, this is a team that has the talent and the young core to sustain success for a long time. At Crochet’s age, he would fit in well with Gunnar Henderson on offense, who could be an MVP candidate for years to come.
While adding Crochet would be a move to help win now, it would also be a move that could help create stability at the top of the rotation for years to come.