4 Potential Replacements for Baltimore Orioles Superstar Pitcher if He Departs
The upcoming MLB offseason is going to be a very busy one for the Baltimore Orioles. Right off the bat, they have two key players set to hit the open free agency market.
Both Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander will be available for other teams to try and steal. It seems likely that the Orioles will look into keeping both players, especially Burns, but it is far from a guarantee that they will be able to re-sign either of them.
Losing Burnes would be a massive blow to the team's pitching rotation. After acquiring him in a trade last offseason, Baltimore saw him lead the way for their rotation throughout the 2024 season.
Burnes ended up making 32 starts throughout the year for the Orioles. He compiled a 15-9 record to go along with a 2.92 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 194.1 innings pitched.
Those numbers show just how important he was to the success that Baltimore was able to have in the regular season. Unfortunately, they were swept in the Wild Card by the Kansas City Royals.
All of that being said, if the Orioles were to lose Burnes this offseason, let's take a look at four potential replacement options they should look into.
Garrett Crochet, Trade with Chicago White Sox
Before the MLB trade deadline, Crochet was widely expected to be moved. The White Sox ended up keeping him, but it seems very likely that he would be available at the right price this offseason.
Crochet is coming off of a season that saw him start 32 games. He went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, a 6.3 K/BB ratio, and 146.0 innings pitched.
At just 25 years old, Crochet is developing into a legitimate star. He would be a quality addition for Baltimore to replace Burnes.
Blake Snell, Free Agency
Another potential option could be stealing another teams ace in free agency. Blake Snell will hit the market, although the San Francisco Giants would love to keep him around and will attempt to do so.
If the Orioles can tell that they'll lose Burnes early in free agency, pivoting to Snell would make a lot of sense. He racked up a 5-3 record in 20 starts this season to go along with a 3.12 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, a 3.3 K/BB ratio, and 104.0 innings pitched.
The 31-year-old star would make a lot of sense for Baltimore. He could help ease the pain of losing a talent like Burnes.
Shane Bieber, Free Agency
This is by far the most risky possible target for the Orioles. Shane Bieber is coming off of Tommy John surgery and there is no telling how players will return from that operation.
However, if Bieber can get back to full health, he's a legitimate superstar.
Bieber would also be a piece that could come at a lower price tag than he would get if he were healthy. Baltimore could view this as a buy-low option for a potentially huge reward. He's well worth taking a gamble on.
Jack Flaherty, Free Agency
A reunion with Jack Flaherty could also be a good path for the Orioles to replace Burnes.
Flaherty put together a very strong 2024 season. He made 28 starts throughout the course of the season, going 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, 194 strikeouts, 38 walks, and 162.0 completed innings of work.
Baltimore would likely prefer to add a second starter along with Flaherty if he's their top option. If he can pitch like he did this season consistently, he would be a legitimate No. 1 kind of guy. That's not a sure thing though and the Orioles would be wise to double down in the rotation.