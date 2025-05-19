5 Realistic Candidates for Orioles Open Managerial Job
The Baltimore Orioles made major headlines this weekend when they announced that manager Brandon Hyde had been dismissed.
That decision came on the heels of a disastrous start to the year for a club that was expected to contend for a division title as a playoff hopeful in the American League.
As it stands right now, not only would they miss the postseason, but they would finish with one of the worst records in Major League Baseball.
Something had to be done, and while the performance of the Orioles wasn't entirely Hyde's fault, this was the right move since they couldn't keep doing the same things each and every day while expecting change.
So, who could be in line to become the next skipper of this franchise?
C.J. Doon of The Baltimore Sun put together a wide ranging list of potential candidates.
Here are the five most realistic options.
Tony Mansolino
He wasn't named the interim manager for no reason.
Since he has this title at the moment, he will have the chance to prove that he should be the one to lead this era of Baltimore baseball, taking this talented group to the next level since they have not achieved playoff success despite winning the AL East in 2023 and earning a Wild Card spot last year.
While hiring him might feel a bit underwhelming from a broad point of view, if Mansolino is able to author a turnaround, then there's a good chance he gets the interim tag removed.
Buck Britton
If the Orioles go this route, it would be hard to blame them.
Britton was the Triple-A Norfolk manager from 2022-24, winning the International League Championship in 2023 with a roster that included many of the star players who are currently on the Major League roster.
That familiarity with the young talent who achieved high levels of success under his watch is hard to ignore, and it might just get him the job.
George Lombard
Baltimore won't be able to hire A.J. Hinch away from the Detroit Tigers, but they might be able to nab his bench coach.
Lombard has interviewed for multiple managerial openings the past few cycles, and while he has come up short, that doesn't mean he isn't a great candidate or rising star in this sport.
Prior to joining the Tigers, he was the bench coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers and was part of their 2020 World Series-winning team. He has played a massive role in getting Detroit and their young roster to where they are now, something that should be attractive to the Orioles.
Skip Schumaker
The former Miami Marlins skipper who won Manager of the Year in 2023 during his first season in charge parted ways with the organization after the 2024 campaign.
He could be a real option for Baltimore as someone who won with less. And since he has been named to the bench coach role for Team USA in the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic, he seems to be someone who is well respected around the league.
Carlos Beltran
This would be a major splash.
Beltran was hired by the New York Mets to be their manager ahead of the 2020 season. But after the Houston Astros cheating scandal broke and he was explicitly named for his role in everything, he decided to step down.
General manager Mike Elias and Beltran have some level of familiarity with each other since Beltran was with the Astros in 2017 when Elias was the assistant general manager during that time.
That connection could prompt Elias to give Beltran his first managerial job if he's the one still making decisions when that time comes.