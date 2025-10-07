All-Star closer called dark-horse candidate to sign with Orioles
After enduring a disappointing season, the Baltimore Orioles are expected to be very active this offseason.
The Orioles entered this year with high expectations coming off back-to-back playoff appearances. However, a slow start to the season and injuries to their pitching staff resulted in Baltimore finishing in last place in the AL East with a record of 75-87.
While Baltimore's main priorities this offseason will be searching for a new manager and general manager, upgrading the pitching staff, which was and still is decimated by injuries, is also expected to be a priority for them. Could this All-Star closer potentially be a fit?
In an article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller named San Diego Padres closer Robert Suárez as a "dark-horse" candidate for the team to sign in free agency. The Orioles' current closer, Félix Bautista, is not expected to pitch for them next season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum in his right shoulder.
"With Félix Bautista likely out for all of 2026, Baltimore's closer situation is a great big question mark once again," Miler wrote. "The O's are a strong candidate to sign one of the many closers on the open market this winter, but it's more likely to be one of the one-year solutions like Kenley Jansen. Maybe they go whole hog for Suarez, though."
Suárez has been one of the league's most dominant closers since making his major league debut with the Padres in 2022. The right-hander, slated to become a free agent this winter, is expected to receive a hefty contract after having a career year with San Diego in 2025.
In a career-high 70 games. Suárez went 4-6 with a 2.97 ERA, a career-best 70 strikeouts, and a National League-leading 45 saves. The 34-year-old was also named to his second consecutive All-Star Game this year after recording 36 saves for San Diego the year prior.
It goes without saying that upgrading the pitching staff would be a top need for the Orioles this offseason, as the injuries to the staff derailed what was expected to be a promising season. And with Bautista expected to be sidelined all of next season, adding an elite closer like Suárez would be a significant upgrade to their bullpen.
At the same time, Suárez will turn 35 years old this March, which makes paying a closer at his age risky. Regardless, his numbers over the last couple of seasons don't lie; Suárez could be the exact closer the Orioles need to help them get back into the postseason in 2026.