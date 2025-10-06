How the Baltimore Orioles' GM search could go
The Baltimore Orioles are looking to add a general manager after Mike Elias was promoted to president of baseball operations in 2025.
At his end of the season press conference last week, Elias spoke about the possibility of hiring a new GM to work underneath him in 2026 and beyond.
“We have room to grow, and we're also very interested in outside perspectives and outside talent,” Elias told reporters, via MLB.com. “That can come in different profiles and backgrounds and job duties, and it's something that I think we would tailor depending on who the person is. But there's certainly room for more high-level contributions to our department. We want people that can help us. We also want people that can challenge us in a lot of areas, especially after you come off of a year where the organization didn't meet its goals.”
Based off this sentiment, it sounds like Elias and the Orioles could target an outside candidate to take over the GM role. It appears that Elias is hoping to bring in a new voice to contribute to the top of the baseball operations department.
The Orioles are loaded with young talent from a position player standpoint: Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Coby Mayo, Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers, among others. However, there is plenty of work to do in terms of bringing in starting rotation and bullpen help this winter.
Whether Elias nets a GM first before making moves to improve the ballclub this offseason remains to be seen. But it certainly would be wise to make a GM hire prior to beginning what will likely be a hefty face lift for a pitching staff that has been decimated by injuries the last few campaigns.
What they must do first
The Orioles will likely prioritize hiring a new manager before they ultimately decide to name a GM.
They do have the option of removing the interim tag from Tony Mansolino to make him the permanent skipper in 2026. Mansolino went 60-59 as interim manager for the Orioles after taking over for Brandon Hyde, who got fired on May 17 following a 15-28 start to the season.
Mansolino would be a solid choice for Baltimore, but according to Elias, experience will play a big role in their managerial search.
Read More: Mike Elias reveals 'attractive feature' for next Orioles manager
“Experience is usually -- overwhelmingly usually -- a big positive. In our particular situation, I think it’ll definitely carry a lot of weight,” Elias told reporters. “It is not a requisite for managerial success, and it's not necessary, nor does it guarantee success. It’ll all be weighed in the portfolio of the candidate and their other perceived strengths and areas of lacking.