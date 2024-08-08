Baltimore Orioles Ace Has Chance to Make ‘A Lot More Money This October'
When the Baltimore Orioles traded for Corbin Burnes in the offseason, they understood the risk they were taking. The right-hander will have a chance to hit free agency in the offseason, and given how he's thrown throughout this campaign, there seems to be a very good chance that he'll make nearly $300 million.
The Orioles haven't handed those types of contracts out, but with some of their young talent on this roster and Burnes, it should only be a matter of time before they do so. With new ownership in place, fans expect them to spend. If they don't, this World Series window could shut much quicker than it seems.
Will Leitch of MLB.com looked at the biggest impending free agents for each team, listing Burnes for Baltimore. What he did note is something that they should be mindful of. With the playoffs approaching in October, there's a chance that he'll make himself even more money.
"Outfielder Anthony Santander also has an expiring contract, but the Orioles have a lot of their postseason hopes riding on Burnes, who was acquired from the Brewers last offseason despite the potential that he would be a one-year rental. It’s working out well so far, and Burnes will have a chance to make himself a lot more money this October."
If the former Cy Young Award winner comes out and throws a few excellent games in the postseason, there's even a chance that he's looking at more than $300 million. Pitchers' contracts are a bit tricky compared to hitters, but if there's one pitcher in baseball who's hitting the market this offseason who deserves to get paid, it's the Orioles ace.
He currently owns a 2.63 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and has struck out 132 hitters in 143 2/3 innings pitched.
It's safe to assume that Baltimore will have competition for him. There are going to be many teams around baseball that can spend as much as they want to land the California native.
If the Orioles can give him the type of money he's looking for, given that he's already spent a season here, perhaps he won't listen to the other offers and decide to stay in Baltimore.
This organization is certainly building something impressive over the past few years, but at the end of the day, money talks. He's proven his worth, and now it's time to get paid. Whether they want to do that or not remains to be seen.