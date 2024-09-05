Baltimore Orioles Ace Predicted To Re-Sign in Offseason
The Baltimore Orioles have taken over first place from the New York Yankees again, currently a half-game ahead in the American League East. Losing 8-1 against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, the Orioles missed a golden opportunity to build their lead.
However, winners of two of three, Baltimore came away with the series win, which is still important. Along the way, too, Corbin Burnes tossed 5.0 innings, allowing one earned run.
He still wasn't as dominant as he's been in the past, striking out just four hitters and giving up six hits, but it was a step in the right direction.
Burnes has struggled, which is a big reason the Orioles haven't played as well since the All-Star break. He needs to figure it out, too, for his sake.
With free agency staring him in the face during the offseason, Burnes' performance over the next two months could be the deciding factor in a $250 million or $300 million contract.
While he's set to get paid well regardless of how he throws, every dollar counts.
For Baltimore, they need him to be an ace-caliber arm as they look to win a World Series.
Once the postseason ends, hopefully with a ring for the Orioles, the front office will face the reality of potentially losing Burnes.
Many around the industry seem to believe he'll leave in free agency, but Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report doesn't expect that to be the case.
Reuter predicted outcomes for top free agents around the league, predicting that Burnes will re-sign with Baltimore in the offseason.
"Is there a more attractive landing spot based on long-term outlook than the Baltimore Orioles given their wealth of young, controllable offensive talent and still stocked farm system? That will be the pitch to Corbin Burnes this winter as they try to keep the ace they paid a steep price to acquire this past offseason, and while he has scuffled a bit of late, he remains one of baseball's true top-of-the-rotation aces."
Keeping Burnes around makes all the sense in the world for the Orioles. He'll be expensive, but that's the price they have to be willing to pay for a pitcher of his caliber.
Perhaps they make a move for another top of the line arm early in the offseason and let him walk, but at some point, they need to start paying guys.
Why not start that trend with Burnes and keep the right-hander in Baltimore for the foreseeable future?