Baltimore Orioles Ace Predicted to Sign Seven-Year, $255.5 Million Deal
The focus of the season for the Baltimore Orioles has been on winning games. Rightfully so, too, as that's always the goal during the year.
However, after acquiring Corbin Burnes in a blockbuster trade in the offseason, they have to figure out his contract situation. The right-hander hits free agency at the end of the season and is expected to command a contract well over $200 million.
Things have changed for the Orioles in multiple ways, but historically, the franchise hasn't paid players in that type of way. Their young core does allow them to pay Burnes, as many of them don't hit free agency for at least the next few years, but that still might not be the case.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently gave Baltimore fans a scare. On an episode of "Foul Territory," Rosenthal said Burnes won't be coming back in the offseason.
“They’re in dire need of a starting pitcher, not just for the rest of this season, but beyond, because Corbin Burnes is not coming back…”
Rosenthal has been the only insider who's said that, and as always, it's best to take those comments with a grain of salt. Those comments could be coming from Burnes' agent, who likely wants to put pressure on the Orioles front office.
There's always the chance that what he's saying is true, but only time will tell. And if one thing is for certain in this entire situation, money often wins.
If Baltimore gives the ace the amount of money he's looking for, there shouldn't be a worry about losing him. If they continue to be cheap like they have in the past, then the chances of losing him are certainly high.
It'll be interesting to see the exact amount he signs for, but Burnes is worth plenty. If the Orioles don't want to pay him, someone else will do so with a smile on their faces.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted his next contract, predicting that he'll sign an extension with the team in the second half of the season. His prediction is that Burnes will land a seven-year deal worth $255.5 million.
"If there's mutual interest in getting a deal done before the offseason hits, a seven-year, $255.5 million contract could be a nice starting point in negotiations.
"That would give Burnes a $36.5 million annual salary, eclipsing the $36 million annual value of the deal that Gerrit Cole signed with the New York Yankees."
The California native has proven his worth time and time again, continuing to do so in his first year with the team, posting a 2.43 ERA and striking out 110 in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
$255.5 million certainly feels like a fair price.