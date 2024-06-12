Baltimore Orioles Activate Jorge Mateo, Among Other Roster Moves
The Baltimore Orioles activated Jorge Mateo from the concussion IL on Tuesday and to make room on the roster, the O's optioned Connor Norby back to Triple-A Norfolk. Mateo went on the 7-day IL on June 3rd and called Norby up in his place. Now that Mateo is healthy, Norby is sent back and Mateo is starting at shortstop on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Mateo had somewhat of a breakout season in 2021 as the team's shortstop, where he hit 13 homers and stole 35 bases. Despite the solid season a year after being claimed on waivers, he lost the starting role at short with the arrival of Gunnar Henderson.
Before the injury, Mateo had been playing a utility role. Bouncing around the field, he had played centerfield, shortstop and second base. His 2024 season was off to a good start, with Mateo putting up a 114 OPS+ and 10 stolen bases in 42 games.
Norby is ranked as the team's sixth best prospect by MLB Pipeline and made his debut on the day he was called up. In his four big league games, he collected three hits in 14 ABs, including his first big league homer.
The 24-year-old is one of the many hyped Orioles prospects and will now get more of a chance to play everyday down in Norfolk. At the minor league level in 2024, Norby had hit nine home runs and posted an .884 OPS in 51 games.
The Orioles will be included in a lot of trade rumors this deadline, and Norby's name is likely to come up quite a bit. With a loaded farm system and crowded big league roster, Norby could be considered a potential piece in a big trade, potentially for a pitcher.
Along with the moves of Mateo and Norby, the Orioles made two additional roster moves. Danny Coulombe was placed on the 15-day IL with an elbow injury. The veteran left hander had been having a great year out of the bullpen, striking out 28 batters in 26 innings to the tune of a 2.42 ERA.
In his stead, Baltimore has called up right hander Bryan Baker from Norfolk. Over the last two years, Baker has thrown 112 games with a 3.53 ERA and a 10.0 K/9 in a big role in the bullpen for the Orioles.
With Mateo back, the Orioles have one of the better utility men in baseball that will allow them to give their stars some off days given that he can play multiple positions. In their season long battle for the AL East crown, Mateo will be a big part of the team and as for Norby, this is not the last we will hear from him.