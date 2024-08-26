Baltimore Orioles' Alarming Trend Continues in Loss to Astros
The Baltimore Orioles' offense forgot to show up on Sunday night. Again.
In a potential playoff preview against the Houston Astros on Sunday Night Baseball, the Orioles' lineup was nowhere to be found. Baltimore didn't get a hit or put a runner in scoring position until the fifth inning, by which point the Astros already held a 3-0 lead at Camden Yards.
The Orioles rallied to tie the game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, all of which scored on Ramon Urias' three-run homer off Yusei Kikuchi. Baltimore went hitless after that, however, coming up empty against Houston's bullpen as the Astros surged to a 6-3 victory.
The Orioles' two hits were a season-low for them, but it was just the latest poor performance amid their recent slump.
Baltimore has now finished with three or fewer hits in four of its last eight games, including two of its four games against Houston (both losses). Not surprisingly, the Orioles are 1-3 in those games and 4-6 over their last 10. They've also scored four runs or fewer in seven of their last nine games.
The skid has not come at a good time for Baltimore, which has fallen 1.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East standings. The Orioles suffered two 4-3 walk-off losses to the New York Mets last week, both of which could have been won with better hitting.
After scoring fewer than four runs in four of its last five games, Baltimore must find a way to generate more offense on its upcoming road trip this week. Following Monday's off day, the Orioles have a tough three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers before playing three games against the Colorado Rockies.
If Baltimore's lineup still doesn't show any signs of life next weekend at Coors Field, then it will really be time to worry.