Baltimore Orioles All-Star Open to Short-Term Deal in MLB Free Agency
Baltimore Orioles All-Star Anthony Santander still remains on the market, a somewhat surprising development after having the campaign he had a year ago.
Santander returning to the Orioles isn't expected at this point. Money was the main reason a few weeks ago. But after a new report, Baltimore may consider getting back in the mix.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Santander is now open to taking a short-term deal with high AAV.
He is the only former Orioles player considering the change in strategy, either. Pitcher Jack Flaherty — who pitched for Baltimore in the second half of the 2022 season — is also considering the same strategy.
Last season, four players went that route after they struck out trying to find long-term deals. For two of them, the short-term pain paid off handsomely.
Pitcher Blake Snell signed with the San Francisco Giants on a two-year, $62 million deal with an opt-out after the season. Snell turned that into a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving him long-term security.
Another Giants star, Matt Champan, signed on a similar deal but opted to stay with the Giants on a six-year contract extension worth $151 million.
So the tactic can work. But that player needs a quality season to justify heading back into the market. Both Snell and Chapman, in their own ways, did just that.
Reports suggested in the early stages of free agency that Santander was looking for a $100 million deal. If he had taken a four or five-year contract, he would've been looking at about $20 to $25 million AAV.
A new deal could see him get $25 million if it's a short-term contract and could benefit both sides. A team going over that mark doesn't seem likely, but nothing can be counted out until he puts pen to paper.
However, while the Orioles could use him, they've already made moves to replace the switch-hitter, the biggest of which was signing Tyler O'Neill to a three-year deal. But his contract also has opt-outs after the 2025 season.
If anything, Santander being open to taking a short-term contract could allow other contenders in the American League to get involved.
It's uncertain why teams aren't willing to give him a multi-year deal unless he doesn't like any of his offers.
Despite his defensive issues, a 44-home run switch-hitter doesn't grow on trees. He'd be a valuable piece to any lineup in baseball.