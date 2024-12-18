Baltimore Orioles Predicted To Lose Anthony Santander to Division Rival
A reunion with Anthony Santander seems very unlikely for the Baltimore Orioles. After the team signed Tyler O'Neill, the need for another outfielder isn't as prevalent as it was a few weeks ago.
However, the Orioles are taking a big risk here, as Santander was among the top outfielders in Major League Baseball last season. When O'Neill is at his best, one could argue that he's a better player, but he has many questions about his game, mainly about whether he can stay healthy.
Santander not finding a new home yet is surprising, but the market might not be where he expected it to be. He's coming off a career campaign, which often helps. But for a hitter who's already 30 years old, those free-agency cases sometimes get interesting.
The switch-hitting outfielder could be a player who has to take a short-term deal with a high AAV to prove that he's among the top hitters in baseball, just as he showed last year. If he does that again for another season or two, he could be looking at a three to four-year contract with decent money.
But for now, Santander remains on the market, and Baltimore is seemingly content with allowing him to walk. Whether that decision is right or wrong remains to be seen, but it's questionable why they wouldn't at least try to bring him back.
Looking at the teams that could use him, the Boston Red Sox are one of the first that come to mind. Michael Brakebill of FanSided believes so, too, predicting Santander will sign with the Red Sox in free agency.
"During the Juan Soto sweepstakes, the Boston Red Sox sat back while target Blake Snell and former Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill signed elsewhere. Since then, Boston has gone the team-friendly route by acquiring ace Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, which indicates much more is on the way... Switch-hitting Anthony Santander feels perfect for hitting balls over the Green Monster or wrapping them around the Pesky Pole. He blasted 44 homers in 2024, and given his price range and Baltimore signing O'Neill, Santander will find a new home this winter."
Losing the veteran to Boston would be a tough scenario. However, it's something the Orioles understood could be possible when he hit the market this winter.
The Red Sox are looking to improve their roster in a big way this offseason, With the expectation of them spending heavily, he'd be the perfect fit. His playing style could truly benefit him and Boston in Fenway Park.