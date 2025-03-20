Baltimore Orioles All-Star Outfielder Faces Final Season Before Free Agency
Cedric Mullins faced a hard reality in a recent interview with the Baltimore Banner, commenting on how he is going to spend what could be his last season with the Baltimore Orioles.
Since 2020, Mullins has been a key piece in the Orioles' outfield, settling right into his role after being drafted by Baltimore in 2015. Mullins was part of the rebuilding era for the O's, filling the shoes of some of the clubs' top players.
Mullins was tossed around Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate following a rather disappointing start in 2018, but slowly made his way back into the Major League lineup in 2020. It was also during this time that the outfielder was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, severely impacting his physical state.
By the time camp started up prior to the 2021 campaign, Mullins had lost 20 pounds on account of the disease. He came ready to play despite his health, bringing with him some valuable lessons learned during his Triple-A career.
Behind the plate, Mullins gave up switch-hitting and committed to being a left-handed hitter for Baltimore. This switch enhanced his focus and allowed him to establish a crucial part in his game.
Mullins won a Silver Slugger award, made the 2021 All-Star team, stole 30 bases and hit 30 home runs to finish out a successful comeback for the long-time Baltimore outfielder.
Mullins had established himself as a worthy baseball player that year and elevated Orioles baseball for the better. His numbers haven't been as good as the 2021 season, however he found different ways to be valuable to the club.
Defensively, Mullins has stepped up and taken to a leadership role, making sure his team was in fact rebuilt after the 2018 player purge. He is all too familiar with the business of baseball, but he will still strive to build Baltimore up despite the lack of a known future.
“There are a lot of things in this game that are out of your control,” he said to the Banner. “I think it’s important to focus on things that you can control on a daily basis, positive attitude, solid work ethic. I think by the time you understand that early on it’s tough because you’re trying to solidly yourself.”
The Orioles have many options for the outfield, most notably Colton Cowser, a strong prospect to takeover for Mullins in centerfield.
Until that time comes, Mullins will be looking to make any play to stay on with Baltimore. Nearly five years after his diagnosis, Mullins commented on his physical abilities in a positive manner. He is able to manage his body using constructive sleeping and eating habits on and off the field.
His experience and consistency could prove to be what Baltimore needs, especially as more waves of young talent sweep through the league. Mullins understands his game and will be taking each day, one at a time.