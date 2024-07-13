Baltimore Orioles All-Star Reveals His Home Run Derby Preparation
Gunnar Henderson has a chance to win the All-Star Game Home Run Derby for the Baltimore Orioles for the first time since Miguel Tejada won it in 2004 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Oddly, when Henderson hits in the Home Run Derby he’ll do so in the park just north of Houston, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
As it turns out, Henderson has a plan.
Recently, per MLB.com, the third-year pro and first-time All-Star hit the cages at Oriole Park at Camden Yards to get in some cuts specifically for the Home Run Derby.
First, he had rookie Colton Cowser nearby watching using a timer on his iPhone. Why? Because the Home Run Derby is timed and Henderson needs to hit as many home runs as possible within a certain period of time to advance in the eight-player event that starts at 8 p.m. eastern on Monday.
Next, he had his selected Home Run Derby pitcher on the mound. That was Triple-A Norfolk manager Buck Britton. He drove up to work with Henderson to ensure he was hitting the right places over the plate.
Henderson likely chose Britton due to familiarity. He played for Britton twice — at Double-A Bowie and Norfolk — and even spent time with Britton at the organization’s alternate training site during the 2020 pandemic.
Along with refining Henderson’s swing, Britton said the pair talked about his approach, which is important in an event that requires consistency, both from the hitter and the pitcher.
“In his mind, he knows that he can hit it out anywhere,” Britton said. “I just think it’s so much work to have to drive the ball to the opposite gap in a format where you’re trying to — I mean, if you make it all the way to the finals, you’re taking 150 swings, 200 swings, and that’s a lot of work. We’re getting an idea of where he wants it, the speed. I think pull-side air is where you want to live in these things.”
Henderson will try to become the third Oriole to win the Home Run Derby. The other was Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. in 1991.
He could become the second shortstop to hit 50 home runs in a season, along with Alex Rodriguez. He has 27 home runs going into the final two games before the All-Star break.
The O’s record for most home runs hit by a shortstop is held by Ripken, which was set in 1991. The Orioles Hall of Famer hit 34 that season.
The rest of the Home Run Derby field includes New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández, Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.