Orioles’ Zach Eflin provides update on health status

Newly re-signed starting pitcher Zach Eflin provided an encouraging update for the Baltimore Orioles regarding his health.

Eflin met with reporters virtually on Monday and said that he feels "fantastic" after an injury-riddled 2025 season. He also added that he has already done sound mound work and is slated to throw his first bullpen session on January 6.

Zach Eflin said he feels "fantastic," and he's already done some mound work and his first bullpen is Jan. 6. He wants to be ready for opening day — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) December 29, 2025

The 31-year-old inked a one-year, $10 million deal with Baltimore on Sunday with the hopes of stringing together a bounce-back season in 2026. Despite being tabbed as the O's Opening Day starter last year, Eflin made just 14 starts and compiled a 6-5 record with a 5.93 ERA and 50 strikeouts across 71.1 innings pitched.

Eflin's 2025 season ended prematurely after then-interim manager Tony Mansolino announced on August 12 that the veteran underwent a lumbar microdiscectomy procedure. He was initially placed on the 15-day injured list, and was transferred to the 60-day IL five days later.

While the righty admitted during his press conference that he's been dealing with lingering back issues for roughly 10 years, Eflin also said that he is "grateful" to show what he's really made of. The veteran is excited to rejoin a team that not only has a promising rotation but an entire roster that is built for a potential deep postseason run.

Zach Eflin said he's grateful for the chance to come back to Baltimore. He said he felt like he let people down last season, in large part due to injuries. But now healthy, "I get a chance to go back and show what I really am," he said — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) December 29, 2025

Eflin will now look to be an important depth piece for an Orioles rotation that already consists with the likes of Kyle Bradish, Trevor Rogers, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells and Shane Baz (who the team acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays last week).

This offseason has already been regarded as a huge success for the Orioles, who are looking to bounce back in 2026 under new manager Craig Albernaz. The O's acquired outfielder Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels in November in exchange for starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, inked a two-year deal with closer Ryan Helsley, re-acquired reliever Andrew Kittredge from the Chicago Cubs and traded for the aforementioned Baz.

The biggest move for the O's, though, was landing one of the hottest bats on the free agent market, signing superstar first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal on the last day of the Winter Meetings.

All of these moves made by president of baseball operations Mike Elias certainly have Eflin excited about what's to come in 2026.

"The moves that they've made, it's a win-now thing," Eflin said. "We want to win the World Series, and everybody on the team knows that. Clearly, they're making it obvious that we're going to make a run at this thing."

