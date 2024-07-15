Baltimore Orioles Ace Named All-Star Game Starter
ARLINGTON, Texas — Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes will start for the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy revealed during the American League’s media day.
Bochy, who led the Rangers to the World Series last year, is the AL manager. The Orioles also announced Burnes as the starter shortly before the media day.
Burnes is making his fourth straight All-Star Game appearance. He will be the first Orioles pitcher since Steve Stone in 1980 to start an All-Star Game.
Burnes will take the ball on normal rest, as he made his last start for the Orioles on Wednesday. He took a loss against the Chicago Cubs.
But he’s made the Orioles look great for the trade that delivered him to Baltimore in the offseason. The O’s sent pitcher DL Hall and infield prospect Joey Ortiz to the Brewers for the Cy Young winner, who is in the final year of his contract.
With three starters on the injured list for the rest of the season, Burnes’ consistentcy and production have been a relief. He enters the All-Star Break with a 9-4 record and a 2.43 ERA. He’s struck out 110 and walked 25 in 118 innings and batters are hitting .222 against him.
The right-hander is in the midst of a career year in Baltimore. In each of his last three seasons with the Brewers, he won at least 10 games, including a 12-8 season in 2022. He claimed his National League Cy Young in his breakthrough season in 2021, during which he went 11-5 with a MLB-leading 2.43 ERA. He struck out 234 and walked 34. He also finished 15th in NL MVP voting.
The Orioles are well represented in this game. Along with Burnes, four other players were selected to the team. Two were voted in as starters — shortstop Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman. Outfielder Anthony Santander and third baseman Jordan Westburg were selected as reserves.
Henderson will also participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night as he attempts to become the third Baltimore player to win the derby, along with Cal Ripken Jr. and Miguel Tejada.
The Orioles wrapped up the first half of the season with a 6-5 win over the New York Yankees at Camden Yards on Sunday. The win pushed their record to 58-38 and put them a game ahead of the Yankees in the American League East.
Baltimore won the AL East last year for the first time in nearly a decade.
The Orioles start the second half of the season on Friday at Texas.