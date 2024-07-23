Baltimore Orioles Among Favorites To Trade for Two Superstar Pitchers
Heading towards the 2024 MLB trade deadline on July 30th, the Baltimore Orioles are widely expected to be one of the busiest teams. As they look to bring a championship home, the Orioles are not going to shy away from making a big move if a good deal presents itself.
With a 60-39 record, Baltiomre has a 1.5-game lead in the American League East division. They are loaded offensively and the pitching has been good, but the pitching staff could use some more attention.
That has led to massive speculation that the Orioles could look to pull off a blockbuster trade for one of the top starting pitchers on the trade market this year.
Obviously, the two big names on the market are Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox and Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. Both of those players are names that Baltimore has been connected to.
In a new article from the New York Times, the Orioles have been named as a top favorite to trade for Skubal and also a top favorite for Crochet.
Either player would be a massive addition and would give Baltimore a much better chance of winning the World Series.
Crochet, a 25-year-old left-hander, seems to be much more likely to be moved than Skubal. During the 2024 season with the White Sox, he has started in 20 games, compiling a 6-6 record to go along with a 3.02 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, a 6.5 K/BB ratio, and 107.1 innings pitched.
Skubal, a 27-year-old starter, is one of the top Cy Young candidates in the AL. He has gone 11-3 with a 2.34 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP, a 6.6 K/BB ratio, and 123.0 innings pitched in 20 starts.
Both pitchers are absolute superstars. They would also both cost the Orioles quite a bit to acquire.
It is going to be very interesting to see what Baltimore ends up doing in the next week. They could use more pitching and they have the young talent in their system to go and get a huge impact starter.
Keeping that in mind, there is a very real chance they go after and get one of these two starters.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors surrounding the Orioles this week. They're not going to hold back from making a massive trade if it fits their timeline and helps them win a championship.