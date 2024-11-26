Baltimore Orioles Announce Minor League Deals With Intriguing Trio
While Baltimore Orioles fans await to see what moves the team will make with the Major League roster, they continue shaking things up with the depth of the organization in the Minor Leagues.
Earlier this week, they announced that they have come to terms with three players, all of whom are signing Minor League deals for 2025.
According to Jake Rill of MLB.com, left-handed pitcher Raul Alcantara, outfielder Franklin Barreto and infielder Jeremiah Jackson have been signed. Out of the three, only Barreto has experience above Double-A.
He spent the last two seasons playing in Mexico but has 101 games of MLB experience under his belt with the Athletics and Los Angeles Angels from 2017-2020. Barreto didn’t play in 2021, but was with the Houston Astros Triple-A team in 2021 and latched on with the Washington Nationals Triple-A squad in 2022 before heading elsewhere.
His production with the Athletics and Angels wasn’t great, as he recorded a -1.0 WAR in his time in the Big Leagues.
Across 237 plate appearances and 228 at-bats, he recorded a paltry slash line of .175/.207/.342 with seven doubles, two triples and nine home runs while recording 29 RBI.
He was very productive the last two seasons in Mexico, with a .326/.417/.552 slash line with 19 home runs, 23 doubles and six triples in 476 plate appearances. The Orioes hope he can hit like that in the spring and get into the mix for a job either at Triple-A or in the Majors.
Alcantara, who is going to be 24 years old in December, had been in the Seattle Mariners system since 2018. He has experience as both a starter and reliever, making 146 total appearances.
Interestingly, he has found the most success in Double-A after experiencing some difficulties at the lower levels of the Minor Leagues.
Jackson was a second-round pick of Los Angeles in the 2018 MLB Draft out of St. Luke’s Episcopal School in Mobile, Ala. He hasn’t lived up to expectations to this point with a career slash line of .237/.305/.455 across six different levels and 2,094 plate appearances.
He has been with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, since August 3, 2023.