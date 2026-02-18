Why the Orioles Shouldn’t Trade Coby Mayo

The Baltimore Orioles’ logjam of right-handed corner infielders has fueled trade speculation all winter, and even with spring training now underway, those rumors have remained persistent.

On Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Orioles were continuing to explore potential deals involving Coby Mayo and Ryan Mountcastle. The presence of Pete Alonso at first base, Taylor Ward in left field, and Samuel Basallo as a first base/DH option made it difficult to envision roles for either player, but recent injury setbacks have opened a window of opportunity for Mayo.

With starting infielders Jackson Holliday (hamate bone fracture) and Jordan Westburg (oblique) sidelined, Mayo has seen plenty of time at third base to begin camp.

Orioles infield drills today:



1B: Pete Alonso, Ryan Mountcastle

2B: Jeremiah Jackson, Jackson Holliday (just watching after hand surgery), Blaze Alexander

SS: Gunnar Henderson, Luis Vázquez

3B: Coby Mayo, Weston Wilson



Lots of Mayo at third thus far in camp. — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) February 18, 2026

Mayo, 24, is a former top prospect whom MLB Pipeline ranked as high as No. 30 in all of baseball in 2024. Through his first 102 career big league games, he has struggled to a .201/.285/.349 slash line and a 31.2% strikeout rate. However, the righty slugger showed signs of a breakthrough late last season, posting a .941 OPS with five home runs in 24 September games.

The bigger question mark for Mayo has been his defense. The 2020 fourth-round pick came up through the minors as a third baseman, but through 87 MLB innings there, he is credited with -4 defensive runs saved. His glove has improved over the years, while his throwing remains a concern.

Coby Mayo making a play at third base.



His glove has gotten much better over the years, but his throwing remains the biggest question. pic.twitter.com/ZIKvdUAqz4 — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) February 13, 2026

Baltimore deployed Mayo almost exclusively at first base last season, where his 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame has translated better (0 DRS in 606.1 career MLB innings). That position is now blocked by Alonso, who signed a five-year, $155 million deal this winter.

Although the primary third base spot is typically occupied by Westburg, who is currently expected to be ready for Opening Day, Baltimore may use him more frequently at second base in Holliday’s absence. Given the tricky nature of oblique injuries, however, the Orioles need to prepare contingency plans in case Westburg suffers a setback.

Jeremiah Jackson, who entered camp vying for a utility spot, has taken the bulk of the reps at second base with both starting infielders out. There are others with the flexibility to play both positions, including Luis Vázquez and Blaze Alexander, but none offer the same pop Mayo can provide to the lineup.

Mayo’s future with the Orioles is very much up in the air, as he has just one minor league option remaining and no clear long-term positional fit. That said, the club should put trade talks involving him on hold until their starting infield returns to full health.

