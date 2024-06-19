Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Announce Their Ace Will Underwent Tommy John Surgery

The Baltimore Orioles have announced major injuries to two of their key pitchers, including their ace.

Brad Wakai

May 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish (38) throws to a first base against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field
May 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish (38) throws to a first base against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

There was major concern regarding the Baltimore Orioles and their pitching staff when Kyle Bradish was placed on the injured list for a second time with a UCL sprain.

When this occurred in Spring Training, they were able to avoid surgery and have him rehab the injury using platelet-rich plasma injections that allowed the young ace to get back onto the field.

Unfortunately, when he went down with the same injury, the writing was seemingly on the wall that this would require a surgical procedure to fix.

Now, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN, the Orioles' worst nightmares regarding this situation has come to fruition as Bradish underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace.

These type of procedures normally sideline a pitcher for at least a year, so there's a real chance they could be without the rising star in 2025.

As if that wasn't enough bad news, Baltimore was dealt another blow when it was revealed their star reliever Danny Coulombe had bone chips removed from his elbow that landed him on the 15-day IL back on June 9.

Kubatko reports the Orioles are hoping he can return in September to be part of their postseason run.

It goes without saying these are massive blows to Baltimore in the immediate and short-term future.

Not having Bradish at the top of their rotation only exasperates the already-present issues that came from John Means and Tyler Wells both undergoing elbow surgery. Coulombe missing this much time puts tons of more innings on the arms of their current bullpen unit.

All of this likely forces Mike Elias to become aggressive at the deadline so he can bring in a viable arm, not only for this season, but in 2025 as Corbin Burnes is expected to depart in free agency and Bradish is likely out for the entire campaign.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News