Baltimore Orioles Announce Their Ace Will Underwent Tommy John Surgery
There was major concern regarding the Baltimore Orioles and their pitching staff when Kyle Bradish was placed on the injured list for a second time with a UCL sprain.
When this occurred in Spring Training, they were able to avoid surgery and have him rehab the injury using platelet-rich plasma injections that allowed the young ace to get back onto the field.
Unfortunately, when he went down with the same injury, the writing was seemingly on the wall that this would require a surgical procedure to fix.
Now, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN, the Orioles' worst nightmares regarding this situation has come to fruition as Bradish underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace.
These type of procedures normally sideline a pitcher for at least a year, so there's a real chance they could be without the rising star in 2025.
As if that wasn't enough bad news, Baltimore was dealt another blow when it was revealed their star reliever Danny Coulombe had bone chips removed from his elbow that landed him on the 15-day IL back on June 9.
Kubatko reports the Orioles are hoping he can return in September to be part of their postseason run.
It goes without saying these are massive blows to Baltimore in the immediate and short-term future.
Not having Bradish at the top of their rotation only exasperates the already-present issues that came from John Means and Tyler Wells both undergoing elbow surgery. Coulombe missing this much time puts tons of more innings on the arms of their current bullpen unit.
All of this likely forces Mike Elias to become aggressive at the deadline so he can bring in a viable arm, not only for this season, but in 2025 as Corbin Burnes is expected to depart in free agency and Bradish is likely out for the entire campaign.