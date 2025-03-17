Baltimore Orioles Battle For Final Rotation Spot Remains Team's Biggest Question
It wouldn't feel like a Baltimore Orioles team if there weren't pitching injuries that made the rotation a question mark.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently discussed the biggest roster decision remaining for each team ahead of Opening Day, and for the Orioles, it was about who is going to round out the starting rotation.
This would not be a hard decision if they were healthy since they have four players who have made it clear they are ready to start the season.
But with Grayson Rodriguez beginning the year injured, they need one more arm.
The battle is down to the veteran Albert Suarez and youngster Cade Povich.
Both have their reasons for why they should end up in the rotation, but neither player has really separated themselves this spring.
Suarez split time between roles last year, but actually became an important piece of the rotation before the year was over. Throughout the numerous pitching injuries, he remained a steady and reliable arm.
He posted a 3.70 ERA, which was actually the best season of his MLB career.
The now-35-year-old was going to be an interesting watch no matter what since he had just come back to MLB after spending 2019-2023 in Asia.
With Suarez, Baltimore knows what they are going to get.
He will provide solid innings, but won't deliver dominant stuff on the mound.
His spring hasn't been great, though, with a 5.82 ERA over 17 innings of work.
Povich comes with a much wider range of outcomes.
His ceiling is higher, while his floor is quite a bit lower, which makes sense at just 24 years old.
Povich made his MLB debut last season with a 5.20 ERA over 16 starts, but got moved back and forth between the Majors and minors. He has normally been a strikeout-heavy pitcher, but he was at just 7.8 K/9 in MLB.
The sophomore pitcher has had a slightly better spring with a 4.66 ERA in 9.2 innings of work. He has struck out nine batters and walked just one.
Right now, Povich seems like the natural choice to end up in the rotation.
Suarez has been and would be fine in the bullpen, so he could act as insurance if Povich struggles again.