Baltimore Orioles Rising Star Makes Strong Case for Spot in Starting Rotation
Cade Povich made his second start of spring training for the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 27-year-old left-handed pitcher aimed to build on his first outing where he pitched two scoreless innings.
He is currently competing for a spot in the Opening Day starting rotation.
In his latest appearance, Povich pitched three shutout innings, allowing only one hit, walking one batter and striking out six Pirates hitters.
Of the 43 pitches he threw, 31 were strikes, showcasing the promise he displayed at the end of the 2024 season.
Povich demonstrated confidence on the mound and showed excellent command of his four-seam fastball. He effectively changed speeds, utilizing his curveball and changeup, which helped him control the strike zone with his fastball that challenged hitters.
His pitch sequences were impressive, keeping Pittsburgh off balance.
This performance is a testament to the growth Povich has shown since late 2024.
His changeup continues to improve, and he is becoming more adept at locating the pitch while keeping it down in the zone.
While there is opportunity for Povich, the competition for the starting spots is steep.
When asked by Jake Rill of MLB.com, Povich stated, "Competition is good in general. I think it’s what makes teams good overall, too. If you look at championship teams, there’s a lot of guys in there competing for spots."
When asked about his performance, Povich sheepishly responded, “I mean, other than throwing a perfect game or a no-hitter, you can’t really get much better than that for 3 innings of spring.”
The man pushing the buttons Saturday afternoon was star catcher Adley Rutschman.
He was also asked about his thoughts on Povich’s start, saying, “I thought he really settled in today ... he was just dotting his fastball and throwing his off-speed in two-strike counts for competitive misses there to get some strikeouts. So I was really impressed with him today and just looked like he had a really good demeanor on the mound today."
Prior to the start, Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde stated that he thought Povich was seventh in the starting pitcher pecking order.
After two strong performances, it is a wonder if Hyde’s rankings have changed?
This was the crucial start Povich needed in spring training to make his case.
The season is a journey, so he will have his opportunities at some point, but whether that comes via the Opening Day roster will be seen.