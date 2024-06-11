Baltimore Orioles Coby Mayo Trade Proposal Lands Three-Time All-Star
Around Major League Baseball, one could argue that there isn't a team in a better position than the Baltimore Orioles. Loaded with some of the best young talent in the league, they look to be a team that's going to find success for much of the next decade.
The Orioles also have one of, if not the best, farm systems in baseball. While that does leave them to be able to trade for big league-ready talent, it also poses some questions they have to answer.
Looking to compete now and in the future, which direction should the front office go? Are they comfortable moving some of their top prospects for short-term success, or should they hope that this window extends for a long time?
Windows close faster than they're typically expected to. That doesn't mean that'll be the case for Baltimore, but if they believe they can win a World Series this season, which every indication points to as a possibility, going all out could be a wise decision.
In a proposed trade from Zach Pressnell of FanSided, they'd be doing just that. Pressnell pitched an idea that'd send Coby Mayo and Max Wagner to the St. Louis Cardinals for right-hander, Sonny Gray.
Mayo, one of the top prospects in baseball, would be the headline in this deal.
"Coby Mayo, MLB's 20th-ranked prospect, headlines the deal for the Cardinals. He's got game changing potential, but the Orioles would have to work to find a spot for him to play every day at the big-league level. The Orioles are so loaded that their top farm talent won't even have guaranteed spots on the big-league roster because of young stars like Gunnar Henderson," Pressnell wrote.
Mayo has impressed in a big way during the 2024 season Triple-A Norfolk. The right-handed hitter is slashing .291/.359/.605 with 13 home runs in 172 at-bats.
Trading him would be difficult, but it's also tough to find a place for him to play at the big league level.
Gray has thrown well over the past three years, posting a sub-3.21 ERA in each season. He currently owns a 3.21 ERA and 2.72 FIP this season, striking out 82 in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
Adding an arm or two should be a priority for the front office. Whether they want to move one of their top prospects is one thing, but an arm could help them accomplish their goal of winning a World Series.