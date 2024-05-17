Orioles Star Prospect Coby Mayo Placed on IL, Call Up Aspirations Dealt Major Blow
As the Baltimore Orioles get set for their three-game home slate against the AL-West leading Seattle Mariners, they are searching for some answers that allows their offense to become more consistent throughout the long season.
Despite sitting in the top half in almost all of the offensive metrics, there have been times where they go through stretches when it's been tough for them to get runs across the plate.
Of course, that's bound to happen over 162 games and it's nothing to panic about, but if that happens at the wrong time during the year, then the Orioles won't achieve their goal of going futher in the playoffs than they did in 2023.
With a loaded farm system, they have the luxury of not having to immediately search for external options at the deadline if the front office thinks this could become an issue.
Many of their top prospects are waiting in Triple-A for their opportunity to showcase what they can do at the Major League level.
With Ramon Urias struggling on offense, Baltimore's No. 3 overall prospect was seen as someone who might get a chance to play in the bigs for the first time as he's viewed as a player in the minors who's MLB-ready.
But, his hopes of getting promoted were dealt a major blow after Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reported he's been placed on the Triple-A injured list after an X-Ray revealed he suffered a fractured rib following his collision with the dugout.
He's now expected to be out "several weeks" as he recovers from this injury.
This is extremely unfortunate timing for Mayo as he was putting together another dominant showing in the minors with a slash line of .291/.359/.605, 13 homers, 26 extra-base hits, and 37 RBI through 42 games that might have earned him a promotion.
Now, he'll have to continue waiting as he works to get healthy and return to the field.