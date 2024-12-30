Baltimore Orioles Considered ‘Best Fit’ Trade Match for Seattle Mariners Ace
Corbin Burnes is back in Arizona preparing for his first season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He had $210 million reasons sign that six-year contract.
But it also puts the Baltimore Orioles in bit of a pickle.
To date, the only free-agent starter the Orioles have signed is pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano, one of the most accomplished pitchers in Japanese baseball history. But at 35 years old, he’s not seen as an ace at the MLB level.
The O’s still have Grayson Rodriguez, Zach Eflin, Dean Kremer and Albert Suarez. But two other pitchers, Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells, are basically out for most, if not all, of 2025 due to elbow surgeries.
So, the Orioles can look in free agency, where a former Orioles starter, Jack Flaherty, is considered the top second-tier option, or they could try and swing a trade.
That could include Seattle Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo, who has been rumored to be on the trade market. MLB Trade Rumors gauged potential suitors for Castillo and listed the Orioles in the “best fit” category.
Why would the Orioles be a good fit? The Mariners are in need of some help in their infield and the Orioles are lousy with infielders, both at the minor league and Major League level.
MLB Trade Rumors noted that the Orioles have reportedly inquired about Castillo this offseason, but, naturally, nothing has happened — yet.
In the piece, the proposed trade could look something like Ryan Mountcastle, who can play either corner infield position but is more suited for first base, along with a pitching prospect like Cade Povich.
The Orioles have a system that is flush with prospects, so finding a package that could work for both sides may not be that difficult. But a Major League-ready infielder is likely a necessity.
For a starting pitcher of Castillo’s caliber, his cost is controlled through at least 2027, as he makes about $24 million each season. He comes with a vesting option in 2028 through $25 million before he becomes a free agent in 2029.
He may have a losing record for his career (73-76), but he has a solid 3.56 ERA and he strikes out nearly 10 hitters per nine innings. He also has three All-Star appearances.
It’s not as easy as a trade, though. Castillo has a no-trade clause, a result of the long extension he signed with Seattle. So he would have to approve a deal to move cross-country.
But if the Orioles can swing that kind of a deal, it would help both teams next season.