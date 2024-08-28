Baltimore Orioles Continue Shaking Up 40-Man Roster With Two More Moves
Who said the MLB trade deadline would be the last chance for contenders to shake up their rosters this season? The Baltimore Orioles are proving that not to be the case, as they have been very busy with roster transactions over the last week.
Their most recent transactions involve yet another pitcher being removed from the 40-man roster.
Dillon Tate, who has made 29 appearances for Baltimore this season, was recently designated for assignment. He had a record of 2-1 with a 4.59 ERA in 33.1 innings, striking out 23 batters.
A former top prospect, Tate has never been able to realize that potential as a pro.
His time in A+ ball across three seasons was the only time he had an ERA under 4.18 in the minors. Things didn’t translate in the Major Leagues either, as he has a 4.07 ERA across 212.1 innings with the Orioles.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers, Tate will be subject to waivers. He was designated for assignment and removed from the 40-man roster in Baltimore to open up a spot for outfielder Forrest Wall.
Wall, who was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins earlier this week, was claimed by the World Series contenders.
He has spent time with the Atlanta Braves in addition to the Marlins in 2024. Wall was optioned right to Triple-A Norfolk after being claimed, where he will operate as organizational depth.
A first-round pick of the Colorado Rockies in 2014 out of high school, Wall didn’t make his Major League debut until 2023 with the Braves. In 50 career plate appearances, the Maitland, Florida native has 14 hits and a slash line of .311/.380/.422.