Orioles connected to top free agent starting pitcher

The Baltimore Orioles have had a productive offseason, but there's still one thing left to do.

The Orioles have added Pete Alonso, Taylor Ward, Ryan Helsley, Andrew Kittredge, Shane Baz and Zach Eflin. However, they're still looking for a frontline starting pitcher.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Orioles are among the teams linked to free agent left-handed starter Ranger Suarez, who remains available on the open market.

Read more: What's next for Orioles after Zach Eflin signing

In addition to the Orioles, the Mets, Cubs and Giants are the other clubs connected to Suarez.

Suarez is coming off a season, where he went 12-8 with a 3.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 151 strikeouts and a 4.7 bWAR in 157.1 innings (26 starts) for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Suarez, who is 30-years-old, has been one of the best starters in the National League across the past two seasons and would be a great addition atop Baltimore's rotation next to Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish.

As it currently stands, the Orioles' rotation features: Rogers, Bradish, Baz, Eflin and Dean Kremer. Tyler Wells, Brandon Young and Cade Povich round out Baltimore's depth starters behind this group.

Beyond Suarez, fellow left-handed starter Framber Valdez would also be a strong fit for the Orioles if they miss out on the former.

Valdez, 32, posted a 13-11 record with a 3.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 187 strikeouts and a 3.8 bWAR in 192 innings (31 starts) for the Houston Astros in 2025.

Valdez, like Suarez, has been one of the most consistent starters in baseball over the past several seasons. That being said, Valdez likely projects as the more expensive option as opposed to Suarez.

The Orioles have stuck true to their word this offseason by spending money and making smart trades in order to heighten their chances of getting back to the postseason after missing out on playing October baseball in 2025.

Read more: Why Jackson Holliday looks poised for breakout 2026 Orioles season

Baltimore looks like a contender once again, but a top starter such as Suarez would be the cherry on top of what has been a strong winter for president of baseball operations Mike Elias.

Per Heyman, the Orioles are one of the teams linked to Suarez. But they have competition with other big market clubs in the mix.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles