Baltimore Orioles Demote Fan Favorite, Promote Intriguing Journeyman
Things have not been pretty for the Baltimore Orioles in their current series against the Chicago Cubs.
They are on the verge of getting swept if they don't win the finale on Thursday, and their two straight losses has put them at 5-5 over their last 10 games.
Limping into the All-Star break would be an understatement at this point in time, but they have an opportunity to make a statement against the New York Yankees before they get some much needed time off.
A player the Orioles are giving some time away early is Dillon Tate.
According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, they have optioned the reliever to Triple-A and have called up journeyman Burch Smith to take his place.
Tate has struggled in a major way in his most recent appearances. In his last 15 outings, he's given up 13 earned runs on 27 hits over 16.1 innings pitched. A shorter sample size is even more jarring with 18 hits resulting in 11 earned runs across his seven outings and nine innings.
The 30-year-old returned in 2024 after missing all of last season with a flexor strain in his right forearm.
Baltimore was hoping he would be the reliever who posted back-to-back years with an ERA+ over the league-average of 100 in 2021 and 2022. During those seasons he appeared in 129 games and posted an ERA of 3.69 with 109 strikeouts.
Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case and he'll look to find something down in the minors.
In the meantime, the Orioles are giving journeyman reliever Smith an opportunity after they signed him to a minor league contract in late-June following his release from the Miami Marlins.
There aren't high hopes for what the 34-year-old can do since his career ERA is 5.79 across 127 outings, but he has Major League experience and should be able to step in for a short stint as Baltimore figures out how they want to attack the trade deadline coming out of the All-Star break.