Orioles claim former Rockies top prospect off waivers

The Baltimore Orioles added a pair of waiver claims on Friday, including a former top prospect.

In the afternoon, the Colorado Rockies announced that catcher Drew Romo had been claimed off waivers by Baltimore. He was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2020 draft and has appeared in 19 big league games over the past two seasons.

The Colorado Rockies announced the following transactions today:

- RHP Anthony Molina has been claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves.

- C Drew Romo has been claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.



The Rockies have 38 players on their 40-man roster. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) December 5, 2025

Romo, 24, was ranked as the Rockies’ No. 9 prospect by MLB Pipeline as recently as 2024 and peaked at their No. 2 spot in 2022. Coming out of high school, he was tabbed as having “Gold Glove potential” due to his excellent hands, strong arm, and plus receiving and blocking skills.

Through five minor league seasons, Romo has hit .277/.329/.431 with 85 doubles, 14 triples, and 45 home runs. The switch-hitter made his major league debut in 2024 but struggled in limited plate appearances with the Rockies, going 9-for-54 (.167) with no home runs, six RBIs, two walks, and 21 strikeouts.

Drew Romo sends a go-ahead, two-run homer into the bullpen!



M4: Albuquerque 4, Oklahoma City 2 pic.twitter.com/xgzR6YtqwT — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) August 17, 2025

Romo’s 2025 season was delayed until late May due to a right pinky fracture sustained in a minor league spring training game. In his absence, Hunter Goodman emerged as the Rockies’ starting catcher and went on to have a breakout year, becoming a first-time All-Star and Silver Slugger recipient.

Romo hit .264/.329/.409 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs over 60 games with Triple-A Albuquerque before being recalled when rosters expanded in September. He received very little playing time behind both Goodman and primary backup catcher Braxton Fulford, striking out in his only three plate appearances.

The Orioles already have Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo at the big league level, so Romo — who still has minor league options — will likely begin the year in Triple-A barring any injuries. Baltimore was in need of a third catcher after previously trading away veteran Alex Jackson, who played 37 MLB games in 2025.

In addition to adding Romo, MLB.com’s Jake Rill reported that the Orioles claimed outfielder Will Robertson off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He split the 2025 season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox and had only been with Pittsburgh since mid-October.

Orioles have claimed OF Will Robertson off waivers from the Pirates, according to a source.



Robertson, 27, made his MLB debut for Blue Jays in 2025, was their 4th-round Draft pick in ‘19. Also played for White Sox this year. Had been claimed off waivers by Pirates on Oct. 13. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) December 5, 2025

Robertson, who turns 28 this month, was a fourth-round pick in 2019 and impressed at the Triple-A level this past season, batting .289/.387/.571 with 20 home runs in 89 games. The lefty also made his MLB debut in 2025 but struggled to a .316 OPS in 75 plate appearances.

Considering the Orioles’ crowded outfield mix, Robertson’s remaining options make him an ideal candidate to begin the year in Triple-A as depth. Baltimore had an open spot on its 40-man roster entering Friday but will need to clear another to make room for both Romo and Robertson.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles