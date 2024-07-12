Baltimore Orioles Experience Something for First Time in Multiple Years
The Baltimore Orioles had an excellent opportunity to really take ahold of the AL East when the New York Yankees started to falter after getting off to such a hot start during the early portion of the year.
Unfortunately, the Orioles have also hit a rough patch.
They were swept by the previously faltering Chicago Cubs, marking a low point in their season as they have struggled to produce runs and their pitching staff is having a hard time quieting opposing lineups.
This sweep at Camden Yards was also the first time that has happened to Baltimore at home since 2021 when they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays from August 27-29 per Roch Kubatko of MASN.
"Just not very good at-bats. We just didn't do a whole lot of anything this series ... We didn't play well at all in any aspect, so we've got to play a lot better going forward," manager Brandon Hyde said after the game.
That's an understatement.
The Orioles were outscored 21-2 in this series and haven’t scored a run in their last 24 innings. This once vaunted offense has only averaged 3.94 runs over their last 16 games, looking like a completely different lineup than the one who had dominated opposing pitching staffs throughout the year.
Rough patches happen during this long season, so there is no need for them to panic.
Baltimore will hit the reset button and should head into their final series before the All-Star break against the Yankees with confidence after owning their AL East opponents in recent years.
They know the type of team they have, and it's a group who has shown a tendency to bounce back whenever they hit a hard time.
"We're a good team. It's been a rough few days. We just got flat-out beat and didn't play well. We got beat by starters, we didn't do much against their bullpen. We didn't play very good defense for us and we didn't throw the ball very well besides Burnsie (Corbin Burnes) last night. So we've got to play a little better," Hyde added.
The Orioles will look to create some separation during their series against New York before they get some much needed time off during the Midsummer Classic festivities.