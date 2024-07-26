Baltimore Orioles Eyeing Reunion with Intriguing Starting Pitcher via Trade
The Baltimore Orioles are a team that everyone around baseball expects to make a big move or two ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline next week.
One of their biggest needs that is expected to be addressed is adding another pitcher to the starting rotation.
With that in mind, the Orioles have been connected to a couple of massive blockbuster names.
Both Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet have been linked heavily to Baltimore. They are both capable of being elite aces right now and for the long-term future.
While either one of those players would be an ideal trade deadline acquisition, they would both cost an insane amount of value in return. The Orioles could choose to pursue a good, but not as expensive starting option for the 2024 season.
If they choose to go that route, one option could be a reunion with a pitcher that played for the team last year. That pitcher could be Detroit Tigers' veteran starter Jack Flaherty.
According to a report from the New York Times, Baltimore has not ruled out the idea of trading for Flaherty again, even after he was acquired as a rental last season and disappointed.
After being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals last year, Flaherty came up way short of expectations with the Orioles. He ended up playing in just nine games, with seven of those appearances being starts. Flaherty compiled a 1-3 record to go along with a 6.75 ERA, a 1.67 WHIP, a 3.5 K/BB ratio, and 34.2 innings pitched.
While that disappointment is still fresh in the minds of fans, Flaherty has had a dominant 2024 season with the Tigers.
In 18 starts this season, the 28-year-old starter has gone 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 7.0 K/BB ratio, and 106.2 innings pitched.
That isn't to say that a trade for Flaherty would be a sure thing for Baltimore. He could end up failing once again.
Despite those concerns, he's not expected to cost a ton in a potential trade. The Orioles could view him as a buy-low candidate that could yield a high return.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Baltimore does ahead of the deadline. They have many different routes they could take, with Flaherty being one of them.