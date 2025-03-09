Baltimore Orioles Face Shift in Updated MLB Preseason Farm System Rankings
With Opening Day right around the corner, the Baltimore Orioles were hoping to start the season off strong.
However, the team has faced some notable injuries which have left two of their star players on the injured list, as announced by manager Brandon Hyde. Starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and reliever Andrew Kittredge have both made that list.
Along with injuries, the Orioles have also faced a new spot in the MLB preseason farm system rankings. For three years, the team held onto the No. 1 seat, but now that many of their prospects have entered the Major Leagues, the Detroit Tigers have claimed that positioning while Baltimore sits at No. 15.
In 2023 and 2024, the Orioles held the No. 1 preseason ranking, along with No. 1 in the 2023 midseason. The next year, they took third in midseason.
"Teams have to recalibrate a bit when they're picking lower in rounds and it will be interesting to see whether the Orioles can find talent there, as well as via the international market, moving forward," explained Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra over at MLB.com.
Finding talent doesn't seem to be a difficult challenge for Baltimore considering the young talent they have now.
While such a rocky start to the season may be a hit to their morale, the Orioles are lucky to have the players that they do, including Samuel Basallo (C/1B) and Coby Mayo (3B/1B), both of whom are proudly listed on the Top 100 Prospects list.
Baltimore is one of the few teams with two Top 15 prospects on the list.
Basallo is ranked at No. 13 with Mayo claiming the No. 14 spot. On March 7, Basallo was seen showing off his impressive skills on the field — he appears to be unstoppable lately.
Considering the work that Basallo, 20, has been putting in on the field, it's likely that he will continue to impress his team and fan base.
On the Orioles' Top 30 Prospects list next to Basallo and Mayo include outfielders Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Vance Honeycutt, along with 26-year-old pitcher Chayce McDermott.
There's clearly enough young skill to supplement the team. With consistency, Baltimore could have high potential, particularity with the additions they have made.
Although Baltmore isn't experiencing an ideal start to the season, it is just the beginning. There's certainly time for the team to organize themselves and make this a strong year.