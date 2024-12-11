Baltimore Orioles Free Agency Target Roki Sasaki Open To Non-West Coast Teams
There isn't a better low-cost free-agent option on the market than Roki Sasaki for the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles are in a decent position in their starting rotation, but the concerns about not having a veteran ace under contract are warranted.
If Baltimore doesn't have a veteran ace, which would include not re-signing Corbin Burnes, that will be a significant blow going into 2025. It was the Orioles' biggest issue coming into last offseason, and depending on what Burnes does, it could become a bigger issue.
Burnes' re-signing doesn't have anything to do with Sasaki. If Baltimore agreed to a new deal with its ace, or any other veteran ace, Sasaki could still be signed.
The right-hander will sign a much smaller deal than veteran free agents due to international signing rules. He is under 25 years old and hasn't played enough professional seasons to move into the posting process baseball fans are used to with players like Yu Darvish and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
In a perfect world, the Orioles would have Sasaki and Burnes at the top of their rotation in 2025. While that isn't likely, it's an exciting thought.
Sasaki potentially signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers has felt like the worst-kept secret in Major League Baseball. The Dodgers would offer him a big market, a friend in Shohei Ohtani, and a chance to be a major piece on a World Series contender.
However, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Sasaki's agent, Joel Wolfe, said Sasaki doesn't have a predetermined home.
"Joel Wolfe, Roki Sasaki’s agent, spoke with reporters and said Sasaki will start meeting teams next week. He said Sasaki is open minded and allegations that he has a predetermined home are false."
If that's true, Baltimore should be a place he'd be willing to play. Sasaki could form a close relationship with the other youngsters on the Orioles roster and help build an elite team for the foreseeable future.
Either way, Baltimore will have its chance to speak with him next week, which is exciting as they look to potentially replace Burnes.