Baltimore Orioles Free Agent Signing Lands on Potential ‘Biggest Busts’ List
The Baltimore Orioles faced a lot of scrutiny this offseason for how they handled their pitching staff.
Ace Corbin Burnes hit free agency and the team didn’t seem too intent on bringing him back. He eventually departed, agreeing to a six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
To help offset his loss the team has taken the quantity over quality strategy.
That isn’t to say they don’t have some good pitchers on the staff. The Orioles have put together an impressive amount of starting pitching depth, providing manager Brandon Hyde with some things to figure out in spring training.
The team just does not have a prototypical ace currently. Baltimore is counting on Grayson Rodriguez being able to ascend to that level in Year 3 after showing flashes previously.
One of the pitchers who the team signed in free agency to help replace Burnes’s production was veteran Charlie Morton.
He will bring some stability and reliability to a pitching staff that hasn’t had much of either over the last few years. Not counting the 2020 shortened season, he has made at least 30 starts in six consecutive campaigns with at least 163 innings pitched.
At 41 years old, he remains a reliable innings eater at the backend of a rotation.
Alas, therein lies the problem; the Orioles are expecting more than backend rotation production from Morton.
He is currently penciled in as their No. 3 starter behind Rodriguez and Zach Eflin, which is a major reason why Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has listed amongst the 10 biggest bust candidates for the 2025 season.
Morton’s effectiveness waned down the stretch of 2024 and he ended it on the sideline because of a finger issue. He has a clean bill of health entering spring training, but could age finally be catching up with him?
As the rotation is currently set up, Baltimore would be counting on Morton to not only play a prominent role in the regular season but also pitch innings in the postseason. For a team with championship aspirations, that looks to be a huge risk.
Expect starting pitching to be a topic discussed for the Orioles throughout camp and into the regular season.
Morton is part of the excellent depth they have built but to find success against the other contenders in the American League, they could use a true top-of-the-rotation arm to push everyone else’s role down a spot.
The 41-year-old as inning-eating depth instead of middle-of-the-rotation with expectations would make a lot more sense.