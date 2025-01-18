Baltimore Orioles Free Agent Slugger Could Solve Blue Jays’ Offensive Issues
It has been a busy offseason for the Baltimore Orioles, but there are certainly concerns about how good the team can be in 2025.
Coming into the winter, the Orioles knew that they were going to have two of their top players as free agents. However, losing both seemed like it would be a tough pill to swallow.
Fast forward to January and Corbin Burnes signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks leaving a massive void in their starting rotation. The veteran right-hander became the ace of the staff for Baltimore the minute he was traded there by the Milwaukee Brewers.
So far, the Orioles have added a couple of starters to the rotation, but nobody near the caliber of Burnes.
In addition to losing their ace, they decided to move on from their top slugger Anthony Santander as well when they signed Tyler O’Neill. Santander is seeking a massive deal that Baltimore never seemed to be interested in the slugger.
While the Orioles might not be interested, there is little doubt that he can have an impact wherever he signs this offseason.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently highlighted Santander as someone who could fix a major hole on a divisional foe.
“They are also sorely lacking in viable protection for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the middle of the lineup, assuming (George) Springer and Bo Bichette are batting ahead of him. Adding Santander on the heels of a 44-homer season would address both issues," Reuter wrote.
The Toronto Blue Jays have had a tough time trying to bring in top-level free agents despite being financially capable of it.
Now, the Blue Jays are in a tough predicament with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. entering the final year of his contract. Toronto is going to likely do whatever it takes to keep their young star, but the lure of testing free agency could outweigh whatever the Blue Jays have to offer.
In terms of what the team will be trying to accomplish in 2025, they are still trying to put a contending team on the field.
Adding a player like Santander would certainly fill a big need for the Blue Jays in the outfield and the middle of their lineup.
The slugger might not be a perfect player with defensive liabilities and being strikeout prone at the plate. However, even though he isn’t a perfect player, he did his 44 home runs and drove in over 100 RBIs in 2024.
For the Orioles, they have a lot of confidence in their farm system and some of the young hitters that they have in place to let someone walk who was as good as Santander was for them over the last couple of years.
If the slugger ends up signing with the Blue Jays, it would be a big boost to a franchise that is desperate to sign a top free agent.