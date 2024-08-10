Baltimore Orioles Get Brutal Injury Update on Injured Star Pitcher
There was some real concern within the Baltimore Orioles organization after Grayson Rodriguez was scratched from his scheduled start and sent home to undergo further testing and imaging.
He was diagnosed with a lat issue, prompting the Orioles to put him on the injured list. This was something that caused him to miss multiple months of action back in 2022, and the fear is that could happen again this time around.
As Baltimore continues to get more information regarding what his timeline might look like, they received a brutal update about his future availability.
According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, they are going to shut Rodriguez down for roughly 10 days and have him undergo some more imaging in about three weeks.
Without baseball activities being done during the next week-and-a-half, there's a real possibility he won't pitch again during the regular season, and based on what the images reveal in roughly three weeks time, the Orioles could be without their young ace for the rest of the year.
If that's the case, he would be the fourth starting pitcher from their Opening Day rotation who has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign because of injuries at different points throughout the season.
Coming into the year, Baltimore knew that starting pitching was their weakness.
That's why they went out and landed Corbin Burnes to give themselves a true ace who could be the elite arm that was needed for this young group.
Currently, the high-profile winter addition is their only healthy Opening Day starter.
So, the Orioles will be closely monitoring what comes out of Rodriguez's next steps, but if the updates come back with negative news, then he might have thrown his last pitch in 2024.