Orioles stay true to their word by landing Pete Alonso

The Baltimore Orioles coveted an elite bat, and they got one.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the Orioles reached an agreement with first baseman Pete Alonso on a five-year, $155 million contract. It is the second-largest deal in team history, behind Chris Davis’ seven-year, $161 million contract signed in 2016.

BREAKING: First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Alonso leaves the Mets to make a loaded AL East even better. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 10, 2025

Alonso, 31, spent his entire professional career with the New York Mets until now. The 6-foot-4 slugger earned the Rookie of the Year Award in 2019, won the Home Run Derby twice, and made five All-Star teams in seven seasons with the club. He is the Mets’ all-time home run leader with 264.

This past season, Alonso batted .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs over 162 games. Rebounding from a statistically down campaign in 2024, the right-handed slugger posted his highest OPS (.871) since his historic 2019 rookie season while also tying Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson for the National League lead in doubles (41).

Top Plays of 2025: No. 90



Pete Alonso becomes the @Mets all-time home run leader with career homer No. 253! pic.twitter.com/R9QbdcA6sy — MLB (@MLB) November 22, 2025

After the season, Alonso opted out of the final year of his two-year, $54 million contract, a deal he signed in February after struggling to find long-term offers on the market. Helped by his rebound offensive season and the absence of a qualifying offer, this offseason played out in his favor.

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias told reporters Monday at the winter meetings that he was focused on improving the lineup any way possible, adding that the club had the payroll space to make a big addition. Baltimore ranked 11th in home runs and 24th in runs scored last season.

According to Statcast, Alonso ranked in the top 5% of the league in average exit velocity (93.5 mph), barrel percentage (18.9), and hard-hit rate (54.4), all significant improvements from the year before. He is the second power bat the Orioles have added this winter, joining Taylor Ward, who hit 36 home runs for the Los Angeles Angels last season.

More to come.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles