Baltimore Orioles Get More Veteran Help with New Additions
Entering Saturday's slate of games, the Baltimore Orioles have caught up in the division race to the point where they could be leading the AL East by the time the weekend is over.
It's been impressive how they have gotten to this point.
Not only have they navigated an extremely tough June schedule, but they also continue to win games without three of their expected starting pitchers, including their young ace Kyle Bradish.
That highlights how good this overall team is, and shows they are true World Series contenders.
But, before the trade deadline, the Orioles will be prime candidates to add starting pitching to give themselves a real shot at taking home their first championship since 1983. General manager Mike Elias reportedly has been searching for some fits, but hasn't been able to find something yet.
That hasn't stopped him from adding pieces to this organization, though.
According to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors, Baltimore has signed utilityman Niko Goodrum and reliever Burch Smith to minor league contracts.
Goodrum cleared waivers following being outrighted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. This will now be his sixth team this season. He's gotten into 13 MLB games this year and hasn't produced well with a slash line of .103/.188/.103.
Once a second round pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2010, Goodrum has appeared in parts of seven Major League seasons.
Smith is an intriguing addition based on the Orioles' pitching situation.
He's appeared in 25 games for the Miami Marlins this year and has posted a 4.25 ERA before getting released. The veteran has pitched in six MLB seasons but hasn't been able to become a viable, consistent option with a 5.79 ERA across 127 outings and 13 starts.