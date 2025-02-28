Baltimore Orioles Getting Back ‘Dominant Force’ Key to Team’s Late-Game Success
The Baltimore Orioles are hoping one of the areas of the team that improves the most in 2025 compared to 2024 is the performance of the bullpen late in games.
The Craig Kimbrel experience was a roller coaster ride, but not the good kind, as he struggled to consistently close out games for the team. He made 57 appearances, throwing 51.2 innings and recording 23 saves.
But, he was horribly inefficient with a -1.1 WAR and 5.33 ERA. There may have been some bad luck mixed in, as his FIP was a more respectable 4.18.
Alas, for the most part, he just struggled with a 71 ERA+. Well below his career average walk and strikeout rates certainly didn’t help.
The Orioles released him before the regular season ended and he has yet to latch on with a team for 2025.
This could certainly be an addition by subtraction move by Baltimore, as removing a -1.1 WAR performer from the mix will only help.
Especially when the addition is former All-Star and Mariano Rivera Award winner Felix Bautista.
The imposing 6-foot-8 right-hander made his MLB debut in 2022 and produced at a high level. He took things up a notch in 2023, his first year as the team’s full-time closer, and turned himself into arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in the game.
Bautista pitched 61 innings, recording 33 saves with 110 strikeouts. A miniscule 1.48 ERA was recorded as opponents were lucky to even make contact with his nasty sinker and split-finger fastball combination.
Unfortunately for the Orioles, their star reliever underwent Tommy John surgery following the 2023 campaign, sidelining him for all of 2024.
Now healthy and ready to return to the mound, the team is incredibly excited to have their closer back in the mix knowing what kind of impact he is capable of having.
“Felix was a dominant force, and we missed him greatly last season. It’s exciting for everyone to see him throwing bullpens and looking great in camp. When he gets back on the mound in front of our fans, it’s going to be a special moment. We can’t wait to have him back at the end of the pen this year,’ said Mike Elias, the team’s general manager, via Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
Having him back in the mix will turn what was once a weakness for the team into a strength. If he regains his form, he will quickly remind anyone who may have forgotten just how good of a closer that he is.
Bautista’s presence is certainly huge for the franchise and the final piece of the puzzle. But he isn’t the only stellar reliever the team added to the mix, as they also signed Andrew Kittredge in free agency.
This has a chance to be the best bullpen in baseball with Keegan Akin, Yennier Cano, Cionel Perez, Gregory Soto and Seranthony Dominguez.